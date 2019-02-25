RGD to Host Registration Fair in Gayle, St. Mary

Story Highlights Residents of Gayle and its environs in St. Mary, will be able to access late registration and late entry of name services, free of cost at the Registrar General’s Department (RGD) registration fair slated for Tuesday, February 26 at the Gayle Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Speaking with JIS News, RGD’s Marketing and Planning Manager, Nicole Whyte noted that the fair is to facilitate persons who are without a birth certificate or those who may need to complete the process.

“So, if you are not sure you were registered, never seen a copy of your birth certificate, have a birth certificate but no surname or name on it, then we will help you get an identity,” Mrs. Whyte said.

She explained that the intent is to host a series of registration fairs across the island as part of the Agency’s drive “to register all unregistered persons in Jamaica, as there are persons who are not accounted for – they do not have an identity; they were born but were never, ever registered.”

“So, there is no name at registration, just the sex of male or female, the date and where they were born. Also there are persons who were given a first name but no surname, and that is not acceptable now. We cannot print or generate a birth certificate without a name or surname on it, and so the registration process would be deemed incomplete in these instances,” she pointed out.

For the fair, Mrs. Whyte said that persons will be required to present whatever documents they possess that can be used as verification, in addition to completing a form.

“If persons have access to their christening records, a marriage certificate, if any of their parents is deceased and they have the death certificate, immunisation card, or school records… whatever they have as proof of name or to substantiate who they say they are, will be accepted and used in the registration process,” she pointed out.

Persons will also need to indicate which of the RGD offices they will collect the certificate when the process is completed.

Highlighting the importance of registration, Mrs. Whyte pointed out that a birth certificate is needed, in order to obtain other important documents.

“So you need a birth certificate in order to obtain a passport, tax registration number (TRN), to apply and get benefits from the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), or for persons who are working and approaching retirement, they need their birth certificate in order to access their pension,” she noted.

“Also, in preparation for the National Identification System (NIDS), persons will need their birth certificate to get their national identification. So we ask persons if they know they are not registered, they need to start the process of registration now,” the Marketing and Planning Manager urged.

At the fair, persons may also be able to access all other services such as applying for a birth, marriage or death certificate; correction of error; addition of father’s particulars, at the regular cost.

Persons who are already registered, but need another copy of their birth certificate, can also access the service at a cost.

This is the second, in a series of registration fairs, with the first held in June 2018 in Linstead, St. Catherine.

“The first fair was an overwhelming success, so we are expecting a similar or bigger turnout for this our second staging, and will continue to have as many as possible across the island, as we find that persons like when you take things almost to their doorsteps,” Mrs. Whyte pointed out.

The fair will last from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For information on dates and locations of the fairs, members of the public can contact the RGD at 876-619-1260 or 749-0550.