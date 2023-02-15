RETI Looking to Extend Services to Wider Caribbean

The Real Estate Training Institute (RETI) is looking to extend its professional development services to other countries within the Caribbean.
Principal of the RETI, Dr. Tina Beale, made the disclosure in an interview with JIS News.
“We are acutely aware of the reality that Jamaica is a leader among Caribbean countries with respect to real estate. There are very few regulatory authorities in the [region] so we believe that the RETI can… become a trailblazer in terms of providing professional educational courses to real-estate practitioners within the wider Caribbean,” he said.
A suite of courses will add to the educational products provided by the RETI.
Current offerings include pre-licensing courses to salesmen and dealers as well as mandatory continuing professional development training to licensed real-estate professionals.
Dr. Beale told JIS News that the move to expand professional service offerings to the region is part of the ongoing transformation of the RETI.
The educational facility is also refining its operations to strengthen its governance and quality-assurance mechanism to ensure that it aligns more closely to international performance standards.
“Therefore, individuals who come into our institution and engage with us can be guaranteed that they are being provided with [training] that enables them to rub shoulders with their counterparts in overseas markets,” Dr. Beale said.
The RETI began operations in 2016 and is owned by the Real Estate Board/Commission of Strata Corporations.