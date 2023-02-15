Multibillion-Dollar Road Development for Corporate Area

The Government will be implementing a multibillion-dollar Special Capital Expenditure Programme during the new financial year, which will see the development of major corridors in the Corporate Area.
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, made the disclosure while delivering the Throne Speech during the 2023/24 Ceremonial Opening of Parliament at Gordon House on Tuesday (February 14).
He spoke under the theme ‘A Stronger Jamaica: Consolidating Our Recovery, Reigniting Our Decade of Growth’.
The Governor-General said that the Government is to continue to prioritise work on several road development projects, which will enable Jamaicans to have seamless mobility around the island, with highway connectivity to the North, South, East and West.
These include the May Pen to Williamsfield portion of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project, which is scheduled for completion in August 2023, while work on the Harbour View to Port Antonio Highway is progressing.
The Governor-General said the increased investment will open up eastern parishes as the new frontier for growth and development.
“The Montego Bay Perimeter Road and the upgrade and expansion of the North Coast Highway will be transformational for that section of the island,” the Governor- General noted.
Meanwhile, the Government will advance work on a number of flagship projects, including the new Parliament Building, the Government Campus, the Portmore Resilience Park, and the Kingston Harbour Walk.
In addition, the New Social Housing Programme, which was instituted in 2018 to improve the housing condition of the country’s poor by providing affordable housing, has, to date, delivered 134 dwellings in all parishes across 48 constituencies.