Gov’t Bringing Order to Nation’s Roads – G-G

Implementation of the new Road Traffic Act and Regulations is a major step by the Government in bringing order to the nation’s roads, says Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.
“Too many lives are being lost on our roads due to bad driving practices. The purpose of the [legislative measures] is to ensure that persons in charge of vehicles operate in a responsible manner, so that all road users can be safe,” he noted.
The Governor-General was delivering the 2023/2024 Throne Speech in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (February 14) under the theme ‘A Stronger Jamaica: Consolidating our Recovery, Reigniting Our Decade of Growth’.
Outlining priority initiatives under the Ministry of Transport and Mining, he said that the Government is incrementally procuring public passenger vehicles that use alternative fuel, as part of measures to reduce the national energy bill and being good environmental stewards.
He noted that the testing of electric vehicles has started, and it is the intention of the Administration to rapidly expand the fleet with electric buses.
Meanwhile, he said that the Jamaican Mining Cadastre was fully operationalised in 2022/2023 with funding by the European Union (EU) under the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States/European Union Minerals Development Programme.
Implementation was done in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Priority legislation for the Ministry for 2023/2024 includes amendments to the Civil Aviation Act and the Shipping (Pollution Prevention, Response, Liability and Compensation) Bill.