School Attendance Returning to Pre-COVID Levels

School attendance is returning to pre-COVID levels as the Government makes progress in bridging the digital divide and implementing the recommendations of the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC).
This was noted by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, while delivering the Throne Speech at the 2023/24 ceremonial opening of Parliament at Gordon House, today (February 14).
He pointed out that, to date, 384 schools have adequate broadband connectivity, while work continues to provide information and communications technology (ICT) access to all 1,010 primary and secondary schools.
Work has also started to upgrade ICT labs in high schools, in preparation for e-testing.
“Our technology drive to ensure that all students and teachers have a device continues. Over 12,000 teachers and over 33,000 parents were issued e-vouchers for redemption of laptops,” the Governor-General said.
Additionally, preparatory work to build six science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM)-focused schools and one performing arts school, has started. This was recommended in the JETC report.
The legislative programme for the 2023/24 financial year will focus on the Jamaica Teaching Council Bill, Amendments to the Education Act and Regulations, as well as the Child Care and Protection (Amendment) Bill.