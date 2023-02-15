JIS News
PHOTOS: Ceremonial Opening of Parliament

February 15, 2023
Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding (third left) and members of the Opposition march along Duke Street and into Gordon House in downtown Kingston during Tuesday’s (February 14) ceremonial opening of parliament.

 

Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, inspects the Guard of Honour mounted by members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), during the 2023/24 ceremonial opening of Parliament on Tuesday (February 14).
