Critical Pieces of Crime-Fighting Legislation Prioritised

The Government is prioritising critical pieces of legislation to advance efforts towards improving public order and safety and reducing crime and violence.
These include amendments to the Fingerprints Act and the Immigration Restriction (Commonwealth Citizens) Act and Aliens Act, Review of the Corrections Act, and amendments to the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) (to include Unexplained Wealth).
Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, made the disclosure as he delivered the 2023/2024 Throne Speech at Gordon House on February 14.
Speaking under the theme ‘A Stronger Jamaica: Consolidating our Recovery, Reigniting Our Decade of Growth’, the Governor-General said the Government is committed to ridding the country of illegal guns and criminal networks and building a secure, cohesive, and just Jamaica.
“The recent passage of the Firearms (Prohibition, Restriction and Regulation) Act, 2022 is demonstrative of the Government’s commitment to save lives by addressing the issue of illegal guns. This legislative reform reflects international best practices and updates fines and custodial sentences for offences,” he pointed out.
The Governor-General noted that during the 2023/2024 financial year, the Government will continue the modernisation of law enforcement, through expansion of the JamaicaEye Network, inclusion of additional sites on the Radio and Microwave Networks, which are operated by the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), and continuation of the construction and renovation of police stations and other facilities.
“At the same time, the Government will continue to partner with critical stakeholders on ongoing initiatives to intensify social investment in identified vulnerable communities,” he said.
The Governor-General underscored that Jamaica is now in the best position since the country’s Independence to secure land and marine space through the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), and Government will continue to strengthen coastal protection infrastructure by acquiring additional marine vessels during 2023/2024.
In addition, the Governor-General said results are being seen from increased interdiction of narcotics, illegal and irregular fishing, and a reduction of the flow of guns.