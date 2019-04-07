Restaurants of Jamaica Lauded for Contributing to Economic Growth

Story Highlights Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, has lauding Restaurants of Jamaica (RoJ) for contributing to economic growth.

Her praise comes against the background of the entity’s opening of its 37th Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant, in Harbour View, which is located in the constituency.

“I must commend the team for their commitment to quality restaurant operations in Jamaica. I am encouraged to have more businesses in the constituency [as this] provides more employment. The number of locations you have expanded to throughout Jamaica has significantly contributed to what we find important... growing Jamaica,” Mrs. Holness said.

Member of Parliament for East Rural St. Andrew, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, has lauding Restaurants of Jamaica (RoJ) for contributing to economic growth.

Her praise comes against the background of the entity’s opening of its 37th Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant, in Harbour View, which is located in the constituency.

“I must commend the team for their commitment to quality restaurant operations in Jamaica. I am encouraged to have more businesses in the constituency [as this] provides more employment. The number of locations you have expanded to throughout Jamaica has significantly contributed to what we find important… growing Jamaica,” Mrs. Holness said.

She was delivering brief remarks at the branch’s official opening on Saturday, April 6.

Mrs. Holness, who noted that the KFC franchise’s long history in Jamaica started 44 years ago with the first restaurant’s establishment at 70 Old Hope Road, Kingston 6, commended the company for maintaining its “finger lickin’ good” quality.

“They have done so while responding positively to the numerous projects and goodwill, and have aided in the betterment of our country,” she said.

Managing Director of RoJ, Mark Myers, said the organisation also plans to further expand its Pizza Hut franchise.

He pointed out that the company continues to increase its support for local farmers by using their produce in each new restaurant opened.

“This investment marks our steadfast belief in Jamaica as an excellent place to do business. We continue to be in growth mode as we expand our business and locations to create more employment opportunities and build deeper ties to the communities we serve,” he said.

The opening of KFC Harbour View represents an investment of approximately $200 million, and brings the total number of restaurants operated by RoJ to 48.

Its opening has created 55 new jobs for individuals from the surrounding communities, which brings the total number of persons employed across the RoJ group to over 2,000.

The Harbour View location is the second of four KFC restaurants being opened as part of the company’s Vision 2020 expansion plans, following the Falmouth branch’s opening last December.

Ground has already been broken for the third restaurant, which will be located in May Pen, Clarendon.

In addition to serving customers from Harbour View and surrounding communities, Mr. Myers anticipates that the new restaurant will also appeal to overseas travellers, given its proximity to the Norman Manley International Airport.