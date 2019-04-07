Minister Shaw Welcomes Planned Expansion of Restaurants of Jamaica’s Operations

Speaking at the official opening of RoJ’s 37th KFC restaurant, in Harbour View, St. Andrew, on Saturday (April 6), Mr. Shaw commended the company’s directors for the “bold move” of identifying and moving to fill a need that will result in further growth for the company and economy.

“National development means employment creation. It means spotting and developing business opportunities and talent that will catalyse other opportunities and spur even more buoyancy and growth for all of us,” he said.

In this regard, the Minister commended RoJ, “for the overall growth of the food chain and for its contribution to nation building over the years”.

This, he said, through employment, strategic partnerships with other entities, as well as the company’s “impressive response to corporate social responsibility”.

RoJ’s investment in the new KFC Harbour View restaurant is valued approximately $200 million.

It is the second of four branches being opened as part of the company’s Vision 2020 expansion plans, following the opening of KFC Falmouth last December.

Ground has already been broken for another KFC restaurant in May Pen, Clarendon, while RoJ also plans to expand its Pizza Hut franchise.

Mr. Shaw noted the company’s development plan has contributed significantly to national and economic growth since it commenced operations in Jamaica in 1975.

“The opening of this location will no doubt deepen this relationship further. I welcome this deepening of the linkages between RoJ and our local goods and service providers, particularly the farmers,” he emphasized.

Mr. Shaw also lauded RoJ’s support for numerous youth-related programmes and community-based charities islandwide.

Meanwhile RoJ’s Managing Director, Mark Myers, said the company will continue to contribute to national development while honouring its social responsibilities with the expansion of its ‘Add Hope’ feeding platform.

“We are committed to our investment in Harbour View, to our contribution to boosting the economic activity of the area and to supporting the neighbouring communities,” he said.

The programme commenced with the RoJ’s support of the national primary and basic school feeding programme last year, particularly in communities where its restaurants are located.

“We have been a strong supporter of the development of our nation, youth in particular, through sports, education and cultural platforms,” Mr. Myers said.

He further noted the company’s relationship with the Harbour View community dates back to 2003, when it opened the first of what would be 14 KFC Homework Centres and ‘Chicky Reading Rooms’ in Jamaica Library Service (JLS) libraries across the island.

These include one such facility established at the Harbour View branch library.