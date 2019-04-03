Gov’t Targeting Standards-Driven Transformation for Jamaica

Story Highlights The Government is targeting Jamaica’s transformation to a standards-driven society, through the certification of key State agencies under the International Organization of Standardization (ISO) protocol.

This was disclosed by Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw, who said his Ministry is working with the entities to attain ISO 9001:2015 certification, which stipulates Quality Management System (QMS) requirements.

He was speaking at the opening of a management consulting standard ‘train the trainers’ workshop at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (April 2).

Entities pursuing ISO 9001:2015 certification must demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services meeting client expectations and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) is among the government entities embarked on this journey, which Mr. Shaw said he is “delighted to see”.

This, he noted, will “speak to the professionalism of the staff and the quality of public service delivered”.

Other entities working to achieve certification include the Ministry, EXIM Bank, Companies Office of Jamaica, National Works Agency (NWA), Urban Development Corporation (UDC), National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Auditor General’s Department, Administrator General’s Department, Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ), and Management Institute for National Development (MIND).

“What we are doing in Jamaica is historic and revolutionary… . No other country has done it quite like this before – the key agencies of Government becoming ISO 9001 certified, and operating based on international standards,” the Minister said.

Mr. Shaw contended that attaining ISO 9001:2015 certification will result in an improved business environment that bolsters investor confidence, through enhanced public service delivery.

In the meantime, the Minister commended the Caribbean Institute of Certified Management Consultants (CICMC) for hosting the workshop in collaboration with CMC-Global, the professional body for management consultants worldwide.

The forum, he noted, will serve to further develop regional management consultants’ capacities.

Mr. Shaw also encouraged certified management consultants across the Caribbean to seek to expand their services globally.

“It is time for us to be thinking big… . Our clients don’t have to be in the region. As a consultant [with] your international global standards, [you] can be consulting to people all over the world, depending on the area of need,” he said.

Meanwhile, workshop facilitator, Nick Warn, told JIS News that the engagement focused on the ISO 20700:2017 Standard, which provides guidelines for effective management consultancy service delivery.

He indicated that he has been involved in the Standard’s development and its utilisation via a checklist methodology designed by CMC-Global.

Mr. Warn, who also Chairs CMC-Global’s Professional Standards Committee, said his involvement in the workshop is consistent with the ISO 20700:2017 Standard’s continued development and finding ways of “making it practical in use and making sure that [it] gets well known around the world as a means of improving the excellence of our consultancy service to clients”.

The workshop sought to prepare 14 certified management consultants across the Caribbean to deliver more value-added services to clients in an ethical and professional manner, and improve the quality of consulting services regionally.