Residents Welcome Replenishing of Rio Cobre River

Several residents of the Bog Walk Gorge area of St. Catherine are welcoming the restocking of the Rio Cobre River with fingerlings.

They came out to assist in the first phase of the process on Friday (June 8), which was undertaken by the bauxite alumina company, UC Rusal, under the observation of the National Fisheries Authority (NFA) in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA).

Last July, spillage from an effluent holding pond owned by UC Rusal was found to have caused a fish kill at Rio Cobre, which is a main source of livelihood for many residents, and NEPA had issued a directive for the company to replenish the fish stock.

More than 4,000 Tilapia fingerlings were released into the river, with another three phases to be done in the coming months.

Community member, Oscar Fields, said the residents are “glad to see what’s going on”.

“Hopefully, this time next year, we can supply back the restaurants with some fish and people can come and buy their dinner fish and keep their fish fries,” he said.

Mr. Fields said he volunteered to assist because “is me same one going to catch back some of the fish dem, me and my daughter and wife”.

Senior Manager at NEPA, Richard Nelson, said the adding of the fingerlings will complement the natural replenishing of the river, which has already started.

He said that the process was in compliance with the instructions from NEPA.

Principal Director at the NFA, Zara Oliphant, told JIS News that her agency ensured that the “action of restocking the river is in accordance with the permit that the Authority granted”, noting that “the process went fairly well”.

Consultant with the Authority, Dr. Sacha Renee Todd, added that the restocking of the river is being done is phases to prevent stress on the fish and to ensure that they can adapt well to a new environment.

She said that the entity wants to ensure that “people can get back to normality as best as possible”.

Meanwhile, Human Resource Director with UC Rusal, Glendon Johnson, welcomes the community spirit, noting that the company normally enjoys a good relationship with the residents.