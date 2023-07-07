CARICOM Urges Multinational Security Support for Haiti

CARICOM Member States are calling for global multinational security support with the appropriate jurisdictional mandate, aimed at restoring peace and stability in Haiti.

Speaking on behalf of CARICOM during the United Nations Security Council meeting on Haiti on Thursday (July 6), Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the regional integration movement is also urging a UN Security Council resolution to this effect as soon as possible.

“It is our duty to give hope to those suffering in Haiti. While we all express solidarity, it is meaningless without urgent action. Let us help our brothers and sisters in Haiti to finally achieve the peace, stability and prosperity that they deserve,” he said.

“Peace, stability and prosperity are not mere aspirations of the Haitian people, but are their inherent rights. The international community must continue to do its part to assist the people of Haiti as they endeavour to find a lasting solution,” the Prime Minister stated.

Mr. Holness said it is imperative to move beyond the rhetoric of solidarity with Haiti to implementing strategic and targeted action that will allow the nation to make tangible progress.

“We acknowledge the imposition of sanctions on gang members as a good and important step. However, sanctions are insufficient to adequately address the local insecurity and transnational impact of the gangs. We have noted the Haitian Government’s request for security support to address the urgent and deteriorating security situation,” he indicated.

The Prime Minister said it is critical that the international community remains steadfast in its support to the people of Haiti and cautioned against the notion of ‘Haiti fatigue’.

To this end, Mr. Holness said it is important to ensure that the mandate of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) is not just extended for 12 months but also that the Office is sufficiently equipped to provide robust support to the Haitian National Police, so that it can combat the rising violence and restore order.

“In this context, we underscore that BINUH must work closely with Haiti to ensure that its mandate is responsive to the needs and priorities of the people of Haiti.

Mr. Holness informed that CARICOM will offer support to Haiti in key priority areas. These include humanitarian support, security and election organisation.

Additionally, he said the regional body will provide personnel, training and capacity building to the Haitian National Police Force.

The Prime Minister indicated that through the established three-member Eminent Persons Group, CARICOM will continue to use its good office to work with Haitian national stakeholders, civil society and all partners to contribute to the achievement of an inclusive, intra-Haitian dialogue.

“Our efforts are intended to form part of a larger framework and, therefore, be complementary to the ongoing processes taking place at various levels. Our aim has been to widen consensus around a Haitian-determined path to peace, stability and democracy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Holness urged humanitarian partners to scale up financial assistance, including investing in Haiti’s agricultural capabilities for food security and resilience strengthening.

He said the humanitarian situation is being further compounded by the security scenario, including the illicit flow of arms and ammunition and gang-related violence.

“This perpetual state of insecurity has not just impeded access to healthcare, education and other basic goods and services, but has also resulted in a rise of vigilante justice, which threatens to worsen the already alarming surge in violence,” the Prime Minister pointed out.