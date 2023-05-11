Residents of Portland to Benefit from Billion-Dollar Water Projects

The Government will be undertaking a number of projects, valued billions of dollars, to improve access to water in Portland.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, who outlined details of the projects during Wednesday’s (May 10) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, said these engagements are progressing apace.

Senator Samuda indicated that $3.9 billion will be spent to upgrade the Grants Level Well.

“One of the main water supply areas for Portland is, indeed, the Grants Level Well, with the development projected to meet the increases in population and density requirements,” he further said.

The Minister advised that this will be supported by the National Housing Trust’s (NHT’s) dealing with existing and future schemes, adding that the project will be undertaken by the National Water Commission (NWC).

“That project is proceeding apace, and we expect within the next fiscal year to break ground,” he stated.

Senator Samuda said the scope of works will include the installation of a new well, upgrade of the electrical capacity, and a new transmission line.

“That will come next year and will connect to the mains that exist there now,” he said.

Senator Samuda said plans are also under way to rehabilitate the Mount Pleasant water system, noting that “we are already in [the] procurement [stage] for two new pumps”.

“We are committed to spending $20 million when that procurement process is complete. The bids, as I understand it, are to come in next week because of the size of the project and the nature of the pumps. These pumps will be installed within two months once that process is complete,” he said.

The Minister informed that the project will improve water supply reliability for persons in Fairy Hill and residents in other communities along that main corridor.

Senator Samuda advised that wells serving the Sherwood Forest water system have been severely impacted by the drought.

He said significant studies to locate alternative sources have been undertaken by the Water Resources Authority (WRA), in partnership with the NWC, at a cost of $12 million.

“We have identified additional water. Once the studies are complete and the licences issued by the Water Resources Authority, which we expect to be within the next 30 days, we will commence $30 million [worth] of work in well development in Sherwood Forest.

This will significantly improve the supply in this area,” the Minister said.

Senator Samuda also informed that a new source of water has been identified in Fairy Hill, which will provide 300,000 gallons a day for over 2,500 households.

Meanwhile the Minister advised that additional trucks have been provided to deliver water to communities impacted by limited supply.

“Previous to what I would classify as the crisis brought on by the drought, Portland would have had four trucks in the area that would generally service the needs of NWC and the [Municipal Corporation]. We have increased that to seven.

“We will, having gone through the appropriate commercial processes and negotiations, increase that by a further two trucks that will work 18 hours a day [to] deliver [water] to those that are most impacted,” he added

Senator Samuda further indicated that small projects, valued $48 million, will be undertaken to improve the reliability of parish systems.

“That money is being allocated as per normal government procedures,” he explained.

Additionally, Senator Samuda said the Government is implementing a $2.4-billion investment programme in water mains along the South Coast Highway, noting that a large portion of the project is in Portland.

“The very cost of materials for Portland, for that pipelaying, is $800 million. So what we are investing is the greatest improvement in the supply lines for the people of Portland… and that should not be lost.

“That doesn’t mean we are not deeply concerned about the impact it is having on the people of Portland… . We have to be. It has deeply affected several businesses and it has made the quality of life there deteriorate. It is our job to ensure that we recover that quality of life and, indeed, at the end of the work [that] they have a better quality of life because of reliable water supply,” the Minister stated.

Meanwhile, Senator Samuda informed that eastern parishes will continue to experience drought conditions.

He said an analysis of data comparing rainfall accumulated from October 2022 to the end of Feb 2023 show that it was the driest period recorded in Jamaica’s history.

Science, Energy and Technology Minister and Portland Western Member of Parliament, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said he will continue to lobby for improved conditions.

He urged the NWC and Portland Municipal Corporation to heighten public awareness about the availability of water in their communities.