Legislation to Be Spearheaded By MSET

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET) is aiming to have the Petroleum (Downstream Activities) Act and its Regulations in effect by the end of this financial year.
This would incorporate Petroleum Codes that had been developed and approved by the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) Standards Council through a consultative process marshalled by a consultant engaged under the World Bank project in 2017.
“The Petroleum (Downstream Activities) Act and Regulations are intended to incorporate the amendments previously approved arising from the recommendations of the Petroleum Trade Reform Committee (PTRC) to existing downstream regulations,” Portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said.
He was making his contribution to the 2023/24 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 10.
The Minister also informed that the following pieces of legislation will be replaced as a consequence of the introduction of the Petroleum Downstream regime: The Petroleum Oil Fuel (Landing and Storage) Act,1925; The Oil Fuel (Landing and Storage) Regulations, 1941; the Petroleum (Quality Control) Act, 1990; Petroleum Quality Control Regulations, 1990; and The Petroleum (Landing and Storage) Rules.
The First Schedule of the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) Act is to be amended, to provide the OUR with jurisdiction in respect of the Regulation of the downstream natural gas sector in Jamaica, including the facilities and services for LNG, CNG and other forms of natural gas.
Meanwhile, the Telecommunications Act (2000) is to be amended to provide for stiffer penalties for wilful damage, theft, and vandalism of telecommunication equipment.
Amendments are also to be made to the Law Reform (Amendments of Penalties) Act, regarding provisions relating to penalties and monetary obligations in various enactments.
“It is also intended to have this law promulgated this year,” Mr. Vaz said.
In addition, the Joint Select Committee on the Cybercrimes Act concluded its work, and the report was tabled in Parliament on May 10.
“It is my intention to take these amendments through the legislative process this year,” the Minister said.
The Ministry also intends to promulgate the Electricity (Amendment) Act to provide for the use of mature renewable energy in the replacement of fossil fuel-based retired generation sets in exercise of the Right of first Refusal.