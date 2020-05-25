Residents Of Mount Salem Labour At Home

Residents of Mount Salem, St. James, are taking this year’s Labour Day theme ‘Labour at Home’ to heart, as they have embarked on extensive cleaning and sanitization of their homes.

The theme for this year’s Labour Day, which is being observed today, May 25, is relevant in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the social distancing measures implemented by the Government to contain the disease.

Resident of the community, Selma Williams told JIS News that she was paying extra attention to clearing her yard of bulky waste items and sanitizing areas around her premises.

“I love the idea of labouring at home (as it) gives us a time to focus on all the areas…that we tend to overlook,” Mrs. Williams said.

She further noted that with the hurricane season on the horizon, her family is making every effort to be prepared.

“The hurricane season is coming up, so my husband and I will be checking our roof, windows and so on to ensure that everything is secure,” she added.

For his part, Balvin Brown told JIS News that he too will be removing bulky waste from his yard, as well as sanitizing areas around the premises that require much needed attention.

“There is a lot of concrete areas around the house so I am doing sanitization to those areas, as well as clearing some of the old things from certain sections of the yard,” he noted.

Mr. Brown said he appreciates this year’s Labour Day theme, as it is much easier to stick to and presents an opportunity to do safety checks for the upcoming hurricane season, which starts on June 1.

Meanwhile, Candace Brown told JIS News she is labouring at home with her father as “normally I would not clean the gutters, but today, in the spirit of Labour Day, I am doing so.”

Labour Day is organised by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, in collaboration with the Ministries of Labour and Social Security, and Local Government and Community Development.