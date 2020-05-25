Grange hails Hugh Perry

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Honourable Olivia Grange, has expressed sadness at the passing of Portland Sports Administrator, Hugh Perry.

Mr Perry passed away after a brief illness.

Minister Grange said:

“Hugh Perry was a very dedicated sporting professional. He was always the person ensuring that the administrative and business sides of the sports he was involved with, namely cricket and football, were properly run. He served the parish of Portland with distinction but also made major contributions at the national and regional levels.

Mr Perry will long be remembered for his contributions.

I extend condolences to his family and the wider sports fraternity.”