Renovation of St. William Grant Park Part of Effort to Transform Recreational Spaces – Mayor

Renovation of the St. William Grant Park, in downtown Kingston, forms a critical part of the Government’s effort to transform recreational spaces across the Municipality, says Mayor of Kingston, Senator Councillor Delroy Williams.

The St. William Grant Park is one of several facilities being upgraded by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC).

Addressing today’s (July 12) monthly meeting of the KSAMC, at its Church Street offices, in downtown Kingston, Senator Williams said the work include installation of modern lights and upgrading of the fountain.

He explained that the work is being done as one of the projects being undertaken for Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The theme for Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations is: ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’.

“We believe the upgrading and renovation of the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston is very important and very important to the Parade space, but also very important to the redevelopment of downtown, because that space was designed to be the centre of downtown in the original design,” he argued.

The Mayor said the Parade area in which the Park is situated, is rich with heritage and must be preserved.

“The Parade area is loaded with history and the way that area is now, is not in keeping with celebrating our history and that major redesign and renovation must take place within that space…and elevate the entire parade space,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said rehabilitation work for the first phase of the Maverley Park, in St. Andrew, is slated to commence later this month.

The park is located at the intersection of Molynes Road and Washington Boulevard.

“I am informed by the Town Clerk that the Maverley Park first phase was procured. It went through our procurement process, and it went to the sector committee, and it was approved. We expect work to begin sometime this month,” he said.