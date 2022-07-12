PHOTOS: International Youth Fellowship Calls on Minister Williams

JIS News
home » JIS News » Youth
Photo of the day
Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw (second left), sits at the wheel of one of the Build Your Dreams (BYD) electric vehicles, which will be distributed to five government ministries as part of the Government’s Electric Vehicle Trial Programme, which was launched at the Jaguar/Land Rover Showroom on Arthur Wint Drive in Kingston, on July 8. Seated at left is State Minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC), Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn. Observing (at third left) is investor in the EV distributing company, Flash Motors, Zachary Harding.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Works / Construction
July 12, 2022
Fisheries
July 12, 2022
Foreign Affairs
July 12, 2022
Tribute
JIS radio
July 12, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
July 12, 2022
Roundabout JA | Presented by: Jermi-Lee Nelson
July 12, 2022
GOJ News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts