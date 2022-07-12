JIS News
home » JIS News » Youth

PHOTOS: International Youth Fellowship Calls on Minister Williams

Youth
July 12, 2022
Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams (seated centre), and Senior Programme Development Specialist in the Ministry, Yanique Williams (seated right), listen to a performance of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ by Korean youth, during a visit to the Ministry by members of the International Youth Fellowship on Tuesday (July 12). Also enjoying the performance is Senior Manager, International Youth Fellowship, Noel Esty (seated left).
Skip to content