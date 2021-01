Relocation of the Government Electrical Regulator (GER)

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET) wishes to advise members of the public that effective, Tuesday, January 5, 2021, the Government Electrical Regulator (GER), formerly the Board of Examiners (Licensing of Electricians), will be located on the Ground Floor, Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, 36 Trafalgar Road, Kingston 10.

For further information, you may contact the GER at 876 -276-7530.