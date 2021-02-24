Rehabilitation Works To Commence At Hope Valley Experimental School

Rehabilitation works are to commence at the Hope Valley Experimental School and August Town School in the upcoming financial year.

An allotment of $726.2 million has been set aside in the 2021/22 Estimates of Expenditure to carry out these and other activities under the Integrated Community Development Project II.

The project is designed to enhance access to basic urban infrastructure and services and contribute towards increased community safety in selected economically vulnerable and socially volatile communities in Jamaica.

It is also anticipated that for the 2021/22 period under the project, execution of the Integrated Infrastructure Project (IIP) at Treadlight will continue; execution of IIPs will commence at Salt Spring, Pink/Chestnut Lane, and August Town; implementation of safe passages will commence in Treadlight, August Town and Salt Spring; and implementation of minor infrastructure works will commence, namely, Greenwich Town zinc fence and sidewalk rehabilitation and August Town zinc fence removal.

Up to December 2020 under the project, 2,800 cubic metres of debris were removed from Denham Town (Denham Town Mound), support was provided for five summer camps, rehabilitation of the Treadlight Primary School was completed, and the training of 133 environmental wardens from five communities was facilitated.

The project, which is slated to run from April 2020 to March 2023, is being implemented by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), with funding from the Government of Jamaica.