COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|193
|22,019
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|93
|9,770
|Females
|97
|12,243
|Under Investigation
|3
|6
|AGE RANGE
|19 days to 89 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|1,265
|Hanover
|10
|577
|Kingston & St. Andrew
|42
|6,210
|Manchester
|4
|1,551
|Portland
|22
|507
|St. Ann
|28
|1,436
|St. Catherine
|36
|4,258
|St. Elizabeth
|2
|784
|St. James
|25
|2,360
|St. Mary
|2
|599
|St. Thomas
|3
|745
|Trelawny
|8
|768
|
Westmoreland
|10
|959
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|1,017
|196,759
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|3
|–
|Results Positive
|193
|22,019^
|^ includes 386 positives from Antigen Tests
|Results Negative
|824
|175,114
|Results Pending
|0
|12
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|1
|406
|A 55 year old male from St James.
|Coincidental Deaths
|2
|81
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|49
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|
Recovered
|61
|13,107
|
Active Cases
|8,292
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|16
|Number in Home Quarantine
|21,934
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|268
|Patients Moderately Ill
|35
|Patients Critically Ill
|20
|NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION
|Step Down Facilities
|0
|State Facilities
|43
|Home
|7,982
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|663
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked)
|0
|1,168
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|0
|1,966
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|193
|17,986
