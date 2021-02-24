live stream National Irrigation Commission Limited Commissioning Ceremony for Solar Projects @10:30 am
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Coronavirus
February 24, 2021
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL  
Confirmed Cases 193 22,019  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 93 9,770  
Females 97 12,243  
Under Investigation 3 6  
AGE RANGE 19 days to 89 years 1 day to 104 years  
       
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 1,265  
Hanover 10 577  
Kingston & St. Andrew 42 6,210  
Manchester 4 1,551  
Portland 22 507  
St. Ann 28 1,436  
St. Catherine 36 4,258  
St. Elizabeth 2 784  
St. James 25 2,360  
St. Mary 2 599  
St. Thomas 3 745  
Trelawny 8 768  
 

Westmoreland

 

 10 959  
       
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 1,017 196,759  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 3  
Results Positive

 

 193 22,019^ ^ includes 386 positives from Antigen Tests
Results Negative

 

 824 175,114  
Results Pending

 

 

 0 12  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 1 406 A 55 year old male from St James.

 
Coincidental Deaths

 

 2 81  
Deaths under investigation 0 49  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
 

Recovered

 

 61 13,107  
 

Active Cases

 

  8,292    
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 16    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 21,934    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 268    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 35    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 20    
NON-HOSPITAL ISOLATION      
Step Down Facilities 0    
State Facilities 43    
Home 7,982    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 663  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically linked) 0 1,168  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 0 1,966  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 193 17,986  
