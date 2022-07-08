Regulations Will Enhance Road Safety – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has welcomed the passage of the new Road Traffic Regulations, in the House of Representatives on July 5.
Speaking at a meeting of the National Road Safety Council at the Office of the Prime Minster on July 7, Mr. Holness said the provisions of the legislation will contribute to reducing the number of fatalities on the road.
“This is a milestone achievement for the Government and for Jamaica. It is a big step forward in ensuring not just safety on roads but public order in general,” the Prime Minister said.
The Road Traffic Regulations, 2022 contains 299 orders, grouped into 13 parts, which provide for a slate of new offences and fines under the 2018 Road Traffic Act.
Mr. Holness highlighted the remote detection of offences using cameras and other electronic devices and the issuing of tickets for such offences via electronic means as particularly useful.
“Where traffic offences are detected remotely, the owner of the vehicle will receive the ticket. This is a fundamental change in how we manage traffic on the road, in how we ensure that road users comply with our legislation,” he stated.
Mr. Holness also noted the requirement for individuals operating motorcycles using learner’s permit to be accompanied by an instructor, who is driving another motorcycle within six metres of the learner driver.
Details regarding renewal, suspension, revocation, and other related matters are also described in the regulations.