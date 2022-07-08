Clarendon Ready for Disaster-Related Incidents

The parish of Clarendon is in a state of readiness for disaster-related eventualities, says Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie.

Addressing a Town Hall at the Rocky Point Community Centre in Clarendon on July 7, the Minister cited Clarendon’s disaster readiness and its ranking in relation to other parishes.

“I want to give the people of Rocky Point and the people of Clarendon the assurance that we are in a state of readiness. Clarendon is ranked in the top-three parishes in Jamaica that are above the average in a state of readiness, in case you are called upon. And that is because of the hard work of the team here in Clarendon,” Minister McKenzie said.

He noted that this ranking is particularly significant, because the parish is among those that pose “severe challenges during a disaster” and is susceptible to several types of natural hazards.

In assuring the residents of Clarendon that the parish is in a state of readiness, the Minister shared that not only will the Clarendon Municipal Corporation be carrying out another phase of drain cleaning to further mitigate flooding, but also disclosed the status of the emergency shelters across the parish.

“There are 94 shelters in the parish of Clarendon and all 94 shelters are fully equipped with what is needed for them to operate. There is no shortage of resources to equip these shelters; there are personnel that are ready [and] there have been a number of drills and interactions taking place across the parish,” the Minister said.

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has already ensured the availability of relief supplies for shelters during the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

The ODPEM, Mr. McKenzie said, will work with the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the Municipal Corporation to ensure the safety of the homeless population in Clarendon.

“Once we are made aware of a pending situation, we will move across the areas that we have identified, that we know, where the homeless population live and we will move them and take them to the various shelters within the parish of Clarendon,” he pointed out, adding that the same will obtain in each parish.

The Town Hall was the first in a series of 14 to be held islandwide by the Ministry and its agencies to sensitise the public on disaster preparedness and mitigation.