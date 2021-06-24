Registration Programme For MoBay Vendors

The St. James Municipal Corporation is moving to address unregulated vending on the streets of the Second City.

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, said that starting July, the Corporation will embark on a registration programme for vendors who wish to ply their wares legally along designated streets in the downtown area.

He made the disclosure at a media briefing held at the Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, June 23.

Mayor Williams said that the streets of Montego Bay continue to be overrun by vendors, many of whom are from outside of the parish, creating public order issues.

“I am not against vending; however, there must be order on the streets of Montego Bay. The registration of vendors will take place in the month of July 2021 but I must warn that there will be very stringent vending conditions,” he noted.

He informed that full details of the registration process will be published in the print media.

“After registration, there will be designated areas for the vendors to vend, and I can tell you from now that St. James Street will be designated a ‘no vending area’. So I want persons to be aware that this is the case, and if they are caught vending on St. James Street, then they are going to face prosecution,” Mayor Williams warned.

Designated vending spaces will include Corner Lane, lower Lawrence Lane, Church Lane, Lower Market Street, North Lane and parts of Orange Street.

Meanwhile, Mayor Williams has condemned the attack on two municipal police officers in separate incidents in downtown Montego Bay this week, during the execution of their duties.

He noted the officers were treated at hospital for injuries sustained in the attacks.

“We are awaiting the report from the municipal police, who were on hand and I am sure after we look at it, I can assure you… action will be taken against [the perpetrators],” he added