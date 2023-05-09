Real Estate Training Institute to Offer Self-Paced Learning

Real estate professionals in Jamaica will soon be able to complete Continued Professional Development (CPD) courses at their leisure.
The self-paced learning modality is being offered as the Real Estate Training Institute (RETI) prepares to take its courses fully online through a learning management software.
“Essentially, students will be able to log in on a portal and access their course content – syllabus, reading materials and recordings of lectures, all in one location,” said Principal of RETI, Dr. Tina Beale, in a recent JIS News interview.
Although practitioners will not be required to be in the same place at the same time for instruction, they must complete the courses within a specified time frame.
Dr. Tina Beale said that the CPD courses are mandatory and are required for the granting of licences.
The programme offerings are intended to help real estate professionals maintain the necessary skills, knowledge, and competence in the industry.
More courses will be added to the existing CPD options as RETI continues to enhance the quality of real estate education in Jamaica.
“These are specialist areas of valuations that we will be covering in the CPDs for the remainder of the year. The training opportunities will not only be for valuers, but also other licensees who work alongside [them] as well as those persons from the private banking sector who liaise with valuation surveyors on a day-to-day or periodic basis,” Dr. Beale pointed out.
RETI’s move to take its courses fully online follows the institution’s decision to go paperless in April.
The institute now offers free access to learning materials for pre-licensing courses in digital format, giving practitioners the convenience of reading the documents on their laptops, tablets, and smartphones.