Outsource2Jamaica Conference to Include Career Marketplace

A career marketplace is included in the two-day Outsource2Jamaica Conference and Exhibition, which gets under way on Wednesday, May 10 at the Jewels Grande Montego Bay All-Inclusive Resort and Spa in St. James, beginning at 8:00 a.m.
The conference, which will be held under the theme ‘Ahead of the Curve’, is being organised by the Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ). It targets companies operating in the Global Services Sector (GSS) as well as businesses in the finance, tourism, agriculture and logistics industries.
Conference Co-Chair, Gloria Henry, told JIS News that the inclusion of the career marketplace is due largely to the GSS being a “people-centric” industry.
“The career marketplace is bringing together learning [and] enabling opportunities and supporting infrastructure that [strengthen] career growth and development training institutions,” said Ms. Henry.
She indicated that the marketplace will include representatives from various training institutions, the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), along with companies within the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry, among others.
“It’s going to be a rich event to learn, network and connect,” Ms. Henry added, noting that the conference will also include discussions on topics such as artificial intelligence, metaverse, developments impacting the Internet of Things, Big Data, robotic process automation and logistics.
She further pointed out that the focus areas were recognised as opportunities that Jamaica would be able to capitalise on, using its nearshore advantages.
Ms. Henry also informed that some of the best thought leaders, speakers, advisers, and influencers will participate in the conference.
The Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill; President and Co-Founder at Idea Farm Ventures, David Bell; Founder and Principal at TrendzOwl, Stephen Loynd and Interim Chief Executive Officer, Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA), Kelli-Dawn Hamilton are among those who will participate.
To learn more about the conference, persons may visit www.outsource2jamaica.com.