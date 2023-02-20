Real Estate Board Offering Social Media Training

Real estate dealers and salesmen have another opportunity to enhance their social media marketing skills through training to be provided by the Real Estate Board (REB).
The course will be held over two three-hour sittings, commencing with a beginner module on February 21 and 28.
Another session for persons at the intermediate level, with advanced social media knowledge, is set for March 7 and 14.
Participation in the beginner course is not a prerequisite for taking part in the latter session.
Interested persons are invited to register for the development course on the REB’s website, www.reb.gov.jm.
Participants are required to complete at least 80 per cent of the allotted time to be considered successful.
Digital Growth Strategist and Digital Marketing Educator, Kerin Scott, said social media remains largely underutilised by real estate professionals, although it is one of the most potent media platforms.
She noted that this has continued in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, where electronic business transactions and online engagements are at an all-time high.
“Social media’s pertinence to the real estate sector is much more than images of a property or home for sale. It includes virtual walkthroughs, detailed showings showcasing the amenities, finishes and experience in each room, and augmented reality architectural mock-ups,” she said in an REB communiqué.
Ms. Scott, in outlining other benefits, emphasised that real estate professionals can increase earnings through social media.
“It is, therefore, important to, not only know how to create, package and communicate content for social media, but also, how to identify the best placement of that content for maximum visibility and impact,” she said.