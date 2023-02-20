So-JUST Project to Focus on Equitable Access to Justice

The recently launched Social Justice (So-JUST) Project, funded by Canada, will focus on equitable access to Justice for Jamaicans, says High Commissioner of Canada to Jamaica, Her Excellency Emina Tudakovic.
In an interview with JIS News, High Commissioner Tudakovic said justice is an important part of Jamaica’s national strategy and national plan.
“We believe quite firmly that security is vital to the development of Jamaica, and this is one of the areas that we’ve chosen to focus on that complement the work that the Government of Jamaica already does,” she said.
The So-JUST Project aims to strengthen and promote a rights-based and gender-sensitive justice system that achieves equitable outcomes for all Jamaicans.
“So, it’s targeting groups – women and girls, vulnerable groups, men and boys, adolescents, and persons who have difficulty accessing Justice, either because they are not sure of what’s available or they are not sure of the mechanisms, so that’s really important to us as a country,” High Commissioner Tudakovic said.
The project, which has a Can$12million budget, will be implemented from 2023 to 2030.
Meanwhile, Minister of International Development for Canada, Harjit Sajjan, said the previous JUST Programme, did extremely well.
Minister Sajjan said these efforts also aim to help persons have confidence in the system.
“We felt this is a programme that already showed some very good results, and it’s something that we do need to continue. Justice is something that all citizens want, a system that supports the vulnerable in all communities, whether it is women in communities all across Jamaica, and we are very happy to be a part of that,” he said.
The So-JUST Project, which is being implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), also aims to foster improved changes within the structures of the Justice Ministry, Courts and other related agencies.