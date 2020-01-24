Real Estate Board Introduces New Course

The Real Estate Board (REB) has introduced a new course as part of its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programme.

Chief Executive Officer of the REB, Sandra Garrick, told JIS News that the objective of the course, titled, ‘Common Issues Identified in the Real Estate Industry’, is to address matters arising frequently among the real estate practitioners regulated by the agency – dealers, salesmen and developers.

She said that two sessions were held last month, which were attended by 193 professionals.

Mrs. Garrick said that one prevalent issue among the industry professionals related to compliance with statutory requirements governing their operations, as provided in the Real Estate (Dealers & Developers) Act and Regulations.

“Some matters are more common but less consequential, such as dealers or salesmen not placing offer forms from prospective purchasers on their [dealer] files,” she said.

“However, there are some cases, which are not as common but can have significant legal ramifications or cripple the relationship between the dealer and his or her salesmen. For example, where dealers do not make payments to their salesman for work done before the cessation of a working relationship,” Mrs. Garrick explained.

The course is currently offered at the Real Estate Training Institute and will provide two hours of the mandatory eight hours required by the Board for real estate practitioners.

It was launched during the recent Realtors Association of Jamaica (RAJ) International Realtors Conference at the Hilton Rose Hall Resort in Montego Bay.

Real estate agents are also required to sit an additional 12 hours of optional courses over two years in keeping with the Board’s CPD programme.