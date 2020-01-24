Old Ferry Jetty in Port Royal Restored

The old Ferry jetty in the historic town of Port Royal in Kingston has been restored.

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) used its internal human resources to rebuild the wharf, which was in a state of disrepair. It was part of the work undertaken by the PAJ to develop the Port Royal cruise port and port facilities, whilst collaborating with other government agencies.

On Monday, January 20, the historic town welcomed hundreds of visitors on the cruise ship, the Marella Discovery 2, which stopped at the newly constructed cruise port.

Speaking to journalists during a recent media sensitisation tour in Port Royal, President and Chief Executive Officer, PAJ, Professor Gordon Shirley, said the jetty was rehabilitated following numerous meetings and discussions with the Port Royal fisherfolk who had highlighted the dilapidated condition of the old jetty.

“It was rotting away and they had asked us whether it would be possible for us to restore it,” he said, noting that the ferry is now being utilised by the fishermen.

Port Royal resident and fisherman, Michael Henry, is grateful for the improved jetty.

“We welcome it. Where it is, it will help a lot of the fishermen as well as persons coming into the community and want to do a little sightseeing,” he said, during an interview with JIS News.

He noted that about 50 to 60 fishing boats, each manned by two fishermen, are usually at the jetty.

Mr. Henry said he is currently getting assistance in setting up a fishermen’s cooperative with the aim of helping the fisherfolk in Port Royal.

“My main objective is to get the fishermen organised, so that we can benefit in more ways than one,” he argued, while noting the many opportunities that could arise from the cruise ships that are expected to call at Port Royal.

In addition, he said the cooperative will assist those fishermen who are without the necessary resources to purchase engines, boats and other fishing gear. He pointed out that so far, 26 fishermen have expressed an interest in joining the cooperative.

Mr. Henry, who is tipped to be president of the cooperative, praised the PAJ for repairing the jetty.

“Trust me, it helps, because they didn’t have to do it,” he said, adding that it will “help the fishermen to earn revenue”.