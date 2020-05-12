Quarantined Residents In St. Mary Get Care Packages

Approximately 1,400 care packages have been distributed to families in need in Dover, Enfield and Annotto Bay in St. Mary, which are now under quarantine.

These communities have been placed under quarantine in an effort to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Up to the time of being placed under quarantine (May 7), 13 persons tested positive for COVID-19 from St. Mary. The parish now has 18 confirmed cases.

The quarantine of communities in St. Mary began at 6:00 a.m. on May 7, 2020, and will end at 6:00 a.m. on May 21, 2020, subject to whether additional cases are identified and whether there is a growing outbreak in the area.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, gave these updates during a digital press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, on Monday (May 11).

Mr. Holness said he asked for a report from the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security on the distribution in St. Mary.

“They (the Ministry of Labour and Social Security) are programming to deliver, starting tomorrow (Tuesday, May 12), another 2,000 packages and we are seeking to ensure that we do regular deliveries to the areas to ensure that the persons who are under quarantine have access to food,” Mr. Holness noted.

“The Government is paying attention to your needs, and you have my assurance that the care packages are there… . It’s always a difficult time when we place communities under quarantine, to ensure that we capture every family in our database and that we can accurately distribute the food,” he added.

He said he also inquired about the filling of prescriptions and he was assured that arrangements are in place for the National Health Fund (NHF) to reach persons under quarantine with their mobile unit.

Mr. Holness said he has seen reports where it is being suggested that families are being deprived of food because they do not have a Tax Registration Number (TRN).

“I personally inquired about this from the Permanent Secretary [in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security], and I was assured that that was not the case,” he said.

Mr. Holness said relevant documents, such as government IDs, have to be presented for accountability of what the Government distributes to persons in quarantine, and reassured that the Government has the interest of the citizens at heart.

“The Government isn’t setting out to deliberately deprive anyone of anything. The Government is working very hard, and as soon as we hear of an issue, we are going to correct that issue,” he said.