90 Persons Recover From COVID-19

Ninety persons who previously tested positive for the dreadful coronavirus (COVID-19) have recovered.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, gave this update during a digital press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, on Monday (May 11).

“The recovery over the past five days has been a lot more improved, in that we now have 90 Jamaicans who have had COVID-19, who have now been certified as being healthy. In other words, they have done tests that are negative within a 48-hour period,” he noted.

Dr. Tufton added that the Government expects the overwhelming majority of Jamaicans who contract the virus to recover.

“It’s not a death sentence, and again, I repeat, we should not treat those who return to their communities in a manner that discriminates against them. Once the clinicians verify the negative tests and clinically release them, it means they are safe to return to their communities, and we want to appeal to community members, relatives, friends to allow them to be reintegrated,” he said.

Jamaica now has 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with the parish of St. Catherine accounting for the highest number of cases with a tally of 293.

Kingston and St. Andrew account for the second highest number with 107 cases; followed by Clarendon with 35 cases, St. Mary with 18 cases, St. Ann with 12 cases, Manchester with 12 cases, St. James with eight cases, Portland with seven cases, St. Elizabeth with five cases, St. Thomas with two cases, Westmoreland with two cases, and Trelawny with one case.

Hanover still remains with no confirmed case of COVID-19.