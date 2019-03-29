Pumpkin Festival March 30

Story Highlights The Social Development Commission (SDC) and the Stony Hill Development Area Committee are partnering to host a Pumpkin Festival on March 30.

The event, which will be held at the Golden Spring Community Centre in St. Andrew, starting at 10:00 a.m., will showcase the local economic initiatives of pumpkin farmers and individuals who are involved in agro processing, using pumpkin and its derivatives.

This will provide these individuals with an opportunity to promote diverse pumpkin products in surrounding communities.

A major feature of the festival will be a competition among the Stony Hill community development committees, where they will vie for the awards of ‘Best Pumpkin Beverage’, ‘Best Confectionary’, ‘Best Preservatives’, ‘Best Baked Products’ and ‘Best Booth’.

Agencies and organisations, such as the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), HEART Trust/NTA, and COK Sodality Cooperative Credit Union Ltd., will also be present showcasing their offerings to patrons.

Persons are invited to attend and participate in the festival. For more information, persons can contact the SDC at 876-948-1194.