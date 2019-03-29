Tax Offices Open for Property Tax Payments March 30

Story Highlights Select tax offices will open on Saturday, March 30, to facilitate 2018/19 property tax payments, due Monday, April 1.

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) states that their St. Andrew, Spanish Town, May Pen, Mandeville, Savanna-la-Mar, Montego Bay, and St. Ann’s Bay offices will open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Portmore Tax Office will continue its regular Saturday business hours, between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., the TAJ further notes.

The TAJ advises that the amounts to be paid remain unchanged, adding that persons have until April 30 to make their payments to avoid the 10 per cent penalty applicable.

The agency is reminding property owners that they have the option of making half-yearly payments on April 1 and October 1, or paying in quarterly instalments on April 1, July 1, October 1 and January 1.

Persons are also encouraged to make online payments via TAJ’s tax portal at: www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for added convenience, and they should have the property valuation number on hand when doing so.

Property owners making inline payments may do so at any of TAJ’s 29 tax offices islandwide or utilise the mobile tax collection units operated by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development in tandem with TAJ, which are available at scheduled times in specified communities.

A Property Tax Query Online Service is also available, which enables persons to access information about their obligations.

Persons may do so by logging on to the TAJ website and entering their valuation number to ascertain their status, going back seven years.

Meanwhile, the TAJ is warning persons in arrears that action will be taken against them for overdue sums.

The Authority says the Kingston Revenue Service Centre, in tandem with the Local Government Ministry, recently conducted a collection drive in several St. Catherine communities, where enforcement teams executed warrants valued at approximately $759 million.

Some 5,726 final notices valued about $131 million were also served on delinquent taxpayers.

“Property owners are, therefore, advised to pay all outstanding amounts or visit the nearest tax office to make an arrangement to pay, if they are experiencing difficulty paying, to avoid compliance action,” the TAJ says.

Persons may call TAJ’s Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or visit the Property Tax Information Hub at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, for further information.