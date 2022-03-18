Public Service Announcement – Saturday And Sunday, March 19 and 20, 2022

The Ministry of Health & Wellness invites members of the public to attend a vaccination site on Saturday and Sunday, March 19 and 20, 2022 to receive their first, second or booster dose of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Sinopharm or Johnson & Johnson vaccine for persons 18 years and older. Jamaicans 12 years and older will also be offered the first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

SATURDAY, MARCH 19, 2022

PORTLAND

• Nonsuch Primary School, 10:00am- 4:00pm

ST. THOMAS

• Morant Bay Health Centre 9 a.m. -3 p.m.

KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• St Joseph’s Hospital

• Duhaney Park Health Centre

• Harbour View Health Centre

• Fontana Pharmacy, Barbican & Waterloo 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

• Medstop Medical 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• Health Plus Associates 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Erudite Medical 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

• Jamaica AIDS Support for Life, 3 Hendon Drive 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ST.CATHERINE, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• St Jago Park Health Centre

• Greater Portmore Health Centre

• Online Medics

HANOVER, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Ramble Health Centre

• Clifton Health Centre

ST. JAMES

• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WESTMORELAND

• Savanna-la-mar Health Centre, 10 a.m. – 3p.m.

• Sav Central Medical Centre, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Royale Medical Centre, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, MARCH 20, 2022

ST.CATHERINE, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Christian Pen Health Centre

KINGSTON & ST. ANDREW, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Sunrise Health Centre

• Winchester Medical & Surgical

• Health Plus Associates, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ST. JAMES

• Montego Bay Comprehensive Health Centre (Type 5), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Persons should take their vaccination card, a Government issued ID or letter from a Justice of the Peace to the sites. Let’s get vaccinated and get back to life.