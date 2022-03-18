71-Year-Old Gets Her Birth Certificate

Seventy-one-year-old Barbara Elaine Phillips has received her birth certificate from the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), a feat accomplished after overcoming many challenges.

Chief Executive Officer at the RGD, Charlton McFarlane, journeyed to the Maxfield Avenue home of Ms. Phillips on Wednesday (March 16) to hand over the document.

Mr. McFarlane learned of Ms. Phillips’ case from her former employer and felt the need to help. However, some challenges were encountered in the process.

“Today is one of my most rewarding days as CEO… . Barbara reminded me of the great impact that we have on people’s lives. I am very pleased that she now has her birth certificate and can get on with her life,” Mr. McFarlane expressed.

He noted: “Ms. Barbara Phillips’ case was an unusual one, which required the RGD to rely on all its experience and expertise. It took some time, as the investigations required us to visit her district of birth and to locate family members with whom she had long lost contact”.

Despite this setback, Mr. McFarlane and his team remained committed to completing the process.

An elated Ms. Phillips did not hesitate to share the plan she has for her birth certificate.

“Now I can take this to the PATH office to get on the programme,” she expressed.

The RGD CEO said the Department has a mandate to register all vital events that facilitate inclusion in the social welfare programmes managed by the State, including the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and the National Health Fund (NHF).

“I want to remind Jamaicans that we at the RGD are here to serve you… and together we can resolve even the most challenging issues,” he echoed.