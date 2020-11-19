Public-Sector Workers Invited To Submit Logo Design For Shared Corporate Services Jamaica

Public-sector workers are invited to submit their best logo design for Shared Corporate Services Jamaica (SCSJ), which is expected to come on stream in January 2021.

Entries for the competition must be submitted in a portable document format (PDF), along with a completed application form via email to: letusknow@transformation.gov.jm by November 27 at 4:00 p.m.

Executive Director of the Transformation Implementation Unit (TIU), Maria Thompson Walters, told JIS News that SCSJ will serve as a hub for certain support and administrative functions in the public sector, including Human Resource Management, Information and Communications Technology, Asset Management, Procurement, Finance and Accounting, Public Relations and Communication, and Internal Audit.

She also pointed out the importance of having public-sector workers participate in this historic initiative in the public sector, hence the logo competition.

“Public-sector workers will interact with Shared Corporate Services Jamaica and we wanted to give employees the opportunity to have a say in a key feature of it – its visual identity,” said Ms. Thompson Walters.

“The logo will be used online, in print, and on merchandise. It should visually capture in a simple, appealing and exciting way the essence of Shared Corporate Services Jamaica. The winner will receive a brand-new laptop,” she added.

Shared Corporate Services (SCS) is an initiative being implemented by the TIU to achieve greater levels of efficiency and effectiveness in the public sector. It will be rolled out in phases and involves the consolidation of certain administrative and support functions that are performed in each ministry, department and agency.

For more information on the competition, persons are being asked to visit: www.publicsectortransformation.gov.jm.