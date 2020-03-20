Public Sector Patients Encouraged To Use Alternate Services In Response To COVID-19 In Jamaica

The National Health Fund (NHF) is providing increased access to medication supplies as needed, for patients using government hospitals and health centres, while encouraging the use of alternative methods of filling prescriptions in order to cut waiting time in Drug Serv pharmacies. This is in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Jamaica.

Mr. Everton Anderson, CEO of NHF says, “We are mindful of the containment measures due to COVID-19 and we are ensuring that public patients have access to increased medication supplies as needed. We are also advising all public patients to use the Alternative Services available such as the Quick Prescript App or the Drop Off and Pick-up Services to fill their prescriptions at Drug Serv pharmacies.”

The Quick Prescript App is an electronic prescription submission mobile application that allows public patients an easier and more convenient way to submit and pickup their medication. With the Drop Off and Pick-Up Services, beneficiaries can drop off their prescriptions at the pharmacy and a specific time will be given for pick-up. Both alternative methods will further reduce the waiting in Drug Serv Pharmacies.

In addition, Mr. Anderson advised that arrangements are also in place to provide access to medication for community members in quarantine. Since Sunday, March 15, 2020, the NHF Mobile Pharmacy, with a team comprising pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, was deployed to serve the prescription needs of residents in quarantine in Bull Bay, St. Andrew, both for public and private prescriptions. The Mobile Pharmacy is providing a drop off and pick up service three days per week – Saturdays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The NHF, an Agency of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, is playing a critical role in the provision of prescriptions drugs and is working with its parent Ministry and other stakeholders in the response to COVID-19 in Jamaica.

