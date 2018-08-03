Public Input Invited on NIDS Regulations

Chief Technical Director, Office of the Prime Minister, Jacqueline Lynch-Stewart, addresses a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank. + - Photo: Adrian Walker Chief Technical Director, Office of the Prime Minister, Jacqueline Lynch-Stewart, addresses a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank. Story Highlights Public comment will be invited on the regulations being developed for the National Identification and Registration Act, which was passed in Parliament last November.

“The regulations will go on the National Identification System (NIDS) project website for the public and media to provide feedback. It will then be finalised for submission to Parliament,” explained Chief Technical Director in the Office of the Prime Minister, Jacqueline Lynch-Stewart.

She was addressing a recent Think Tank at the JIS head office in Kingston.



Mrs. Lynch Stewart noted that the regulations, which will underpin the governance framework for NIDS, are being developed through a multisectoral working group, which includes representatives from the church, civil society, and the public and private sectors.

She indicated that the regulation to guide enrolment for NIDS will be uploaded for feedback in short order.

Mrs. Lynch-Stewart, in the meanwhile, said the project team is utilising research and international best practices in the implementation of the NIDS project.

“In putting in the system, we are making sure that we are using international best practices for everything. So we have done a tremendous amount of research in relation to the countries that have introduced a national ID system. We are learning from the errors and successes of other countries,” she told JIS News.

The pilot for the NIDS will be rolled out in January 2019, starting with public-sector workers.

Mrs. Lynch-Stewart said a community will also be selected for roll-out of the pilot.

“We haven’t taken a decision as to which community will participate in the pilot [as yet], but this is so we can get a feel of how the system functions and learn from it, so that when we reach to the national roll-out, we would have had some experience as to what worked and what didn’t,” she said.

Mrs. Lynch-Stewart said it will take approximately three years to complete enrolment of at least 80 per cent of the population.

“It is important that Jamaica understands that this is not an overnight thing, and we are doing it in a methodical way, in a structured way, because we need to make sure it’s done right,” she said.

She further noted that there will be a transitional period during which the older means of identification will be accepted as well as the national ID.

“When we reach that tipping point of most of us registered, then the Prime Minister will take a decision that as of a specific date, the national ID will be required,” she said.