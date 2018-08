Mr. Patrick Campbell, wearing the Jamaican colours, views the ‘Yaadi Bites’ booth at the opening of Independence Village at the National Arena in Kingston on August 1. The Village, which will open daily to the public until August 6, features a number of family-friendly activities, including booth displays, food courts, lunch-hour concerts and a children’s village. + -

Photo: Donald De La Haye Mr. Patrick Campbell, wearing the Jamaican colours, views the ‘Yaadi Bites’ booth at the opening of Independence Village at the National Arena in Kingston on August 1. The Village, which will open daily to the public until August 6, features a number of family-friendly activities, including booth displays, food courts, lunch-hour concerts and a children’s village.