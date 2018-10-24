Public Health Inspectors Hailed

Mayor of Falmouth and Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Colin Gager, addresses the opening of the 72nd Annual Educational Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) at Royalton White Sands Resort in Trelawny on Tuesday (October 23). + - Photo: Nickieta Sterling Mayor of Falmouth and Chairman of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation, Colin Gager, addresses the opening of the 72nd Annual Educational Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) at Royalton White Sands Resort in Trelawny on Tuesday (October 23). Story Highlights Mayor of Falmouth and Chairman of the Trelawny Parish Council, Colin Gager, has lauded the island’s public health inspectors for their work in promoting good public and environmental well-being.

He said that the inspectors are making a remarkable contribution to sustainable development by “ensuing that our environment promotes health and hygiene. It must be established that for us to be free from diseases, our environment must promote proper health”.





He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 72nd Annual Educational Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors (JAPHI) at Royalton White Sands Resort in Trelawny on Tuesday (October 23).

Mayor Gager pledged that the Trelawny Municipal Corporation will continue to work with JAPHI to promote healthier lifestyle practices and greater cohesion “through sustainable design and the implementation of planning rules”.

“We see a great partnership with this association as we at the Corporation protect, conserve and enhance the appearance, character and historic integrity of the built environment… to create a sustainable and attractive environment for the residents of the parish,” he pointed out.

In his remarks, President of JAPHI, Paul Ximines, said that the conference’s theme, ‘Environmental Health: An Essential Function in the Partnership for Sustainable Development’, serves to highlight that “sustainable development cannot be optimised without sound environmental practices today”.

He encouraged public health inspectors to view themselves as “the vanguards of a healthy tomorrow, free of plagues and pestilences” and to be “resolute in the execution of their duties as they strive to solve the environmental health issues of climate change”.

“This is not a mission-impossible moment; this is a mission-possible moment, when we all present here recognise that if we remain faithful to the cause and decide to be change agents and change advocates… then and only then will our theme not be viewed as a hope but undeniably reasonable reality,” he said.

The conference ends on Thursday, October 25.