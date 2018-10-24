Gov’t to Recover Money for Purchase of Motor Vehicles

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, speaks in the House of Representatives. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, speaks in the House of Representatives.



The Ministry of National Security has reached an agreement with used-car dealer, O’Brien’s International Car Sales and Rentals Limited, to recover money paid for the purchase of motor vehicles for the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (October 23), Portfolio Minister, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, said the agreement was reached through mediation, which was conducted by Queen’s Counsel Walter Scott.

“The agreement will ensure that the Government would recover its full cost of $230 million. There will be no further extension of the contract and the objective was to conclude the arrangement and protect the Government’s interest,” Dr. Chang said.

“That was so done, and I will bring the details to the House. The mediation went through according to contract and my understanding [is] we have an acceptable agreement to proceed on,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Security Minister said the Government has already acquired 65 new motor cars and just under a 100 bikes, which have been added to the police fleet.

“There are another 50 vehicles to be acquired, and in the new financial year, we are taking steps to re-fleet the police,” Dr. Chang said.

A sum of $1.1 billion has been set aside in the 2018/19 Budget for the procurement of motor cars and motorcycles for the JCF.