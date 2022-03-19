Proposed Water Project to Alleviate Scarcity in KMA

“Renewables currently account for 13 per cent of our energy-generation mix, and our stated target for renewables is 30 per cent by 2030. This will still leave us extremely vulnerable to global oil price shocks. The Pumped Storage Hydroelectric and Water Systems Project, along with other proposals on the table, could move our renewables portion to 50 per cent,” he said.

The proposed water storage project aimed at alleviating the scarcity problem in the Kingston Metropolitan Area (KMA) is expected to be designated a Jamaica 60 National Development Project.

Mr. Holness, who was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 17), informed that the Government has received an unsolicited proposal from a consortium of reputable local and international companies to implement the project.

“The proposal is currently undergoing technical and due-diligence reviews. Subject to the satisfactory completion of those reviews, it is the intention of the Government to… enter into direct negotiations with the consortium, in order to fast-track its implementation,” he said.

“I am not saying that this project is a definitive yes, but we must explore it; we must see if it can be done. If it can be done, then we will pursue it,” he added.

“The fresh water will then be gravity fed downhill through hydropower turbines generating electricity. The water will then be channelled to reservoirs downstream to be used for household purposes and irrigation,” he further explained.

Mr. Holness noted that the project has the potential to solve the water scarcity problem of the KMA by providing a third source of stored water supply to complement the Mona Reservoir and Hermitage Dam. At the same time, it would generate a significant amount of hydroelectric power.

The Prime Minister further noted that the project will have a significant cross-cutting impact, as it will also provide climate change mitigation and adaptation benefits.

Mr. Holness also pointed to the project’s importance in helping the country achieve and even surpass its renewable energy goals.

“Renewables currently account for 13 per cent of our energy-generation mix, and our stated target for renewables is 30 per cent by 2030. This will still leave us extremely vulnerable to global oil price shocks. The Pumped Storage Hydroelectric and Water Systems Project, along with other proposals on the table, could move our renewables portion to 50 per cent,” he said.