Youth Engagement in Agriculture Vital – Minister

"I look forward to Hopewell [High] being a strong participant in the programmes and competitions that we intend to have at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and I urge you to go forth and be leaders and trailblazers of excellence," he added.

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says youth engagement in agriculture is critical to safeguarding the country’s food security and increasing growth in the sector.

Addressing Thursday’s (March 17) prize-giving ceremony at Hopewell High School in Hanover, Mr. Charles Jr. said this is among the reasons school-based clubs, such as the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, are important in exposing youngsters to agricultural practices as well as strengthening agri-youth enterprises to generate interest in the sector.

“A big part of achieving the mandate of our Ministry is going to be including our youth in agriculture,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

He told students that farming presents one of the best opportunities to give back to their country and add economic value.

“So, it is very important for me to see that among this group of excellent students will be agronomists, farmers, scientists, persons who can get into agrotechnology, researchers and persons who would become livestock farmers,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

“I look forward to Hopewell [High] being a strong participant in the programmes and competitions that we intend to have at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, and I urge you to go forth and be leaders and trailblazers of excellence,” he added.

In the meantime, the Minister indicated that the Government continues to implement strategies aimed at strengthening Jamaica’s food security.

He noted that significant investments are being made to take advantage of opportunities to improve output and overall earnings within the agricultural sector.

“Principal and teachers, I want to congratulate you. I want to congratulate the recipients as they receive their prizes and I hope that you will continue to do well in terms of your agricultural pursuits,” Mr. Charles Jr. said.

During the prize-giving ceremony, students were awarded for excellence in attendance and academic achievement to include CSEC Subject Awards and Honour Roll Awards.