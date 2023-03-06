Promotion at DCS Will Be Based on Performance – Zavia Mayne

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, is assuring correctional officers that their hard work, dedication and commitment will be matched by the requisite level of promotion within the service.

He said that upward mobility in the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) will not be determined by favouritism but by performance.

“No nepotism or cronyism will thrive at the DCS,” he noted, adding that “gone are the days when promotions were done on the whims and fancies of a superior officer.”

Mr. Mayne was speaking at the Passing Out Parade for the 83rd Intake of correctional officers at the Carl Rattray Staff College in Discovery Bay, St. Ann, on March 3.

He noted that the DCS forms an important part of the island’s security forces and needs to be attracting persons “of the highest calibre”.

The State Minister shared that approximately 200 correctional officers are vying for 85 promotional opportunities under the DCS’ new promotion policy.

“Only this week, the Commissioner of Corrections showed me a cohort of numerous correctional officers vying for promotion. This is very important, as we want you to know that once you work hard and play by the rules the opportunities will be there,” he said.

Mr. Mayne said that the Ministry of National Security is committed to overseeing a professionally and transparently run DCS, noting that the smuggling of drugs and other contraband into prisons will result in serious consequences for offenders.

“There will be a zero-tolerance approach and harsh punishment for those who have been convicted of aiding and abetting in the smuggling of contraband into correctional facilities.

“Let me remind that the Corrections Act was amended in December 2021 to impose not just heavier fines but to provide for prison time for officers who are found to be in breach of their calling and duties, or who facilitate the movement of prohibited items within the correctional facilities,” he stressed.

Mr. Mayne also reminded the new cohort of their role as members of the DCS, noting that the department contributes to national security “by securing, supervising, rehabilitating and reintegrating offenders as productive, law-abiding citizens.

“You have to always be at your best… act boldly with the strategies and procedures while utilising the knowledge learned,” he urged.