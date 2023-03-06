Beverage Production Businesses Benefit from Improved SRC Resources

Micro and small businesses dealing in beverage production can now benefit from improved resources at the Scientific Research Council (SRC).
This follows the SRC’s acquisition of a more advanced bottling line for the filling of various types of non-carbonated beverages, namely natural juices, and flavoured water.
It supports the standard 500 and 750-ml containers and mass-produces 2,500 items daily.
Speaking with JIS News recently, Team Leader of the food pilot plant, Annaleise Aiken, said the Council was moved to enhance its offerings after observing a market shift towards healthier beverages.
“We want to be able to fill the gap… where you have micro and small businesses that want to produce healthier beverage options but do not have the facility to do so,” she said.
The plant is also equipped with semiautomated and manual filling equipment, used to produce a wide range of beverages.
In addition to the bottling service, entities can also utilise other instruments at the SRC to formulate and manufacture their products.
“We provide these resources for businesses, so that they have a place to come and make their dreams into a reality,” she said.
Ms. Aiken underscored that the SRC remains committed to serving the productive sector and will continue to foster sustainable growth and development in Jamaica.
The SRC is an agency of the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, with responsibility for fostering the development of scientific research, serving as a repository of scientific information, and facilitating the development, application, transfer and/or improvement of the technology of such research for Jamaica’s benefit.