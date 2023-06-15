Project Star Yielding Positive Outcomes

Activities under Project STAR (Social Transformation and Renewal), a collaborative social and economic transformation initiative, have begun to yield dividends since commencing in beneficiary communities in east downtown Kingston seven months ago.

The initiative was created by the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) in partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

Some 8,000 persons reside in the east downtown Kingston communities of Parade Gardens and Rose Gardens, where the project was rolled out.

Details of progress under the engagement, which focuses on reversing poor social outcomes, were shared by Project Director, Saffrey Brown, during a press briefing at the JCF Headquarters in Kingston on Wednesday (June 14).

She advised that within the seven-month period “we have been able to engage over 15 per cent of the population”, noting that “it really is an indication of the readiness of the community to participate and drive the outcomes at the individual and at the community level”.

Ms. Brown informed that, thus far, 58 residents have been trained in economic pathway activities while another 48 completed job-readiness training.

She further pointed out that approximately 90 per cent of the first cohort of trainees have been placed in jobs.

Project STAR has also engaged more than 440 residents in sports, provided 283 families with support for children and other members, and facilitated social welfare services for 205 senior citizens.

“[Regarding] the school-feeding programme that we’ve done in four ECIs [early-childhood institutions], the goal of that was to increase the school-attendance rate, because many of the young people stopped coming to school because their parents couldn’t afford lunch; and the result is, it has increased school attendance,” Ms. Brown indicated.

She also advised that 218 residents have also been provided with vital documents such as Taxpayer Registration Numbers (TRN), birth certificates, and food handler’s permits.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, explained that there is a nexus between social conditions and good policing outcomes.

General Anderson, who is Project STAR Co-Chair, said the sustainability of any intervention lies in creating environments in which long-term change can take place.

“As a Force, whereas we are unrelenting in terms of our responses to crimes and violent people, and we will continue to do that, we recognise and our members recognise, both individually and collectively, that investment in communities, intervention in people’s lives in a positive way will bring better results,” the Commissioner added.

Project STAR Co-Chair, Keith Duncan, said sustained reductions in major crimes of 40 per cent in targeted communities are expected over the lifetime of the initiative.

This, he indicated, will be achieved through tailored economic and social transformation programmes in targeted communities.

“We believe this will lead to safe, sustainable communities, able to support national development goals,” Mr, Duncan added.

Activities under Project STAR, which are also being undertaken in May Pen, Clarendon and Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, are earmarked for implementation in 10 communities over the next five years.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica has identified 100 communities across Jamaica that have been categorised as violent and vulnerable.