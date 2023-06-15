Sports Ministry Looking to Take Over Maintenance of Catherine Hall Sports Complex

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is looking to assume responsibility for the maintenance of the Catherine Hall Sports Complex in Montego Bay, St. James.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the disclosure during the Love 101 radio segment ‘Good Morning Minister’ on June 14.
Ms. Grange noted that the St. James Municipal Corporation, which currently has oversight for the complex, has had challenges in maintaining the facility.
“We are making arrangements to rebuild the track, to renovate the facilities, but it has to be accompanied with some kind of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that we will have responsibility for its maintenance,” she said.
“We are going to have to ensure that the facility is maintained and is properly managed. We have already had several quotations for the track. We know exactly what to do and we are ready to do it. We have every intention to improve sporting facilities in western Jamaica,” Minister Grange pledged.
Catherine Hall is the only sporting facility on the western end of the island that is available for professional training, particularly for track and field athletes.
Plans continue apace for the rehabilitation of Catherine Hall, and the Minister has called on business operators in St. James to provide assistance for the establishment of an aquatic centre at the sports complex.