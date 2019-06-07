Professional Sales Representatives Association Launched

Story Highlights The Professional Sales Representatives Association of Jamaica (PSRAJ) was officially launched at a ceremony held at the Spanish Court Hotel on June 5.

The goal of the PSRAJ is to provide tools and resources to members of this profession in Jamaica through networking, training, education and outreach.

In his address, Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Audley Shaw, called on the Association members to link their skills to increased productivity.

“This industry (sales) that we are talking about is something that is a great potential for us, but we are going to have to link productivity with sales. Your industry can help us not only to market externally but also to market internally for us to understand that what we can grow and generate here is an inherent part of our wealth creation,” he said.

“With your organisation, you are helping to sell yourselves, you help to sell Jamaica and you are going to help us to sprout again,” Mr. Shaw added.

For his part, PSRAJ Patron, Hon. R. Danvers Williams, noted that the profession of sales is no longer a lonely one.

“The PSRAJ is here to support you. You the PSRAJ Board, executive team and affiliated companies, the sales profession in Jamaica will finally have a home. What will happen in this home, the ideas, initiatives and activities aimed at helping business become better will be developed,” he said.

Mr. Williams said he is confident that the outcome of the PSRAJ will include increasing revenue, business expansion, increased profitability through strategic partnerships and improved business decision-making for its members.

The PSRAJ is a member-based organisation formed on March 20, 2019 to elevate and accelerate the standards in the sales industry and the success of sales organisations and sales professionals in Jamaica and the region.