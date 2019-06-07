JGRA Commended for Campaign to Reduce Crashes

Story Highlights Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, has commended the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers’ Association (JGRA) for its continued thrust to reduce fatalities on the nation’s roadways.

Speaking at the JGRA’s Road Safety Month launch and Blood Drive at the FESCO Gas Station in Lydford, St. Ann, on June 5, Mrs. Williams acknowledged the efforts of the association in partnering with Government to bring the road safety message to road users through its month-long initiative.

“As a major player in our petroleum industry, the JGRA has supported this initiative for over 30 years, and along with the road safety unit, the Ministry of Transport and many partners, you have kept the road safety message at the forefront of the Jamaican consciousness, and for that you must be commended,” she said.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Fayval Williams, has commended the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers’ Association (JGRA) for its continued thrust to reduce fatalities on the nation’s roadways.

Speaking at the JGRA’s Road Safety Month launch and Blood Drive at the FESCO Gas Station in Lydford, St. Ann, on June 5, Mrs. Williams acknowledged the efforts of the association in partnering with Government to bring the road safety message to road users through its month-long initiative.

“As a major player in our petroleum industry, the JGRA has supported this initiative for over 30 years, and along with the road safety unit, the Ministry of Transport and many partners, you have kept the road safety message at the forefront of the Jamaican consciousness, and for that you must be commended,” she said.

Mrs. Williams emphasised the need to reverse the current trend towards higher road fatalities.

“Locally on a daily basis, road fatalities maim and rob the lives of so many promising men and women of this country. The news is even more devastating when we realise that the lives of our children, the future of this nation, have been lost in road accidents. For the past few years… more than 300 Jamaicans die annually on our nation’s roads. That’s 300 lives too many, she said.

The Minister charged all road users to take personal responsibility for their safety on the nation’s roadways, noting that “in addition to the emotional and personal losses that road crashes incur, the impact on our productivity, our economy and healthcare system is just as great”.

“As the Energy Minister, I have a personal interest in the road safety message. From the loading racks to the service stations, petroleum fuels our transport sector. It is my charge to every motorist that when you pull up to the pumps, fuel up to live, not to die. Too many lives are being lost on our nation’s roads. Drive with care, be patient,” she urged.

For his part, President of the JGRA, Gregory Chung, said the association will continue to advocate for road safety in Jamaica.

“The Jamaica Gasolene Retailers’ Association has been involved in road safety activities for over 30 years, and is proud of the fact that we were the ones to have the month of June designated nationally as Road Safety Month. The JGRA is committed to road safety activities for the life of this organisation,” Mr. Chung said.

He urged road users to understand the profound national importance of reducing road traffic crashes, as these create a massive burden for victims and the country.

“We realise the need for increased road safety awareness, because our customers (motorists), are the ones dying. Road safety is critical for the life of our country. Hospitalisation and medical care for our crash victims cost us billions every year. Crashes have also left many families without their income earners,” Mr. Chung said.

Road Safety Month is being observed under the theme ‘Road Safety for Life’.